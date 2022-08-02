Yankees Trade Rumors: Teams Inquired About Gleyber Torres Around Deadline

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have received "inquires" about veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.

The Bronx Bombers are running out of time to get something across the line, with the 2022 MLB trade deadline due to expire at 6 p.m. ET.

New York has been active over the last two days. On Monday, it announced trades for the Chicago Cubs' Scott Effross and the Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino. A deal sending Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers arrived Tuesday.

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer hypothesized on July 27 that the Yankees could include Torres in a package for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. That avenue is no longer available, though, with Soto on his way to the San Diego Padres, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Entertaining offers for Torres makes sense since he shouldn't be considered untouchable, but it would presumably take a somewhat aggressive offer to get him out of the Big Apple.

The 25-year-old has rebounded nicely following a pair of underwhelming seasons in 2020 and 2021. Through 92 games, he's batting .257 with 16 home runs, a .780 OPS and a 121 OPS+.

Torres is under team control for two more years as well. That kind of cost control could help a franchise that's looking at Aaron Judge and potentially Anthony Rizzo about to hit free agency. Re-signing both players would be costly endeavors.

Entering 2022, Torres' stock was at its nadir. Over the last few months, he has made a strong case for why he should remain a part of the Yankees' long-term plans.

With New York having addressed its pitching needs already, holding onto him through the deadline is the safest course of action.