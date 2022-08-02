Druw Jones, Diamondbacks' Top Draft Pick, to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday.

Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told reporters that Jones will have an arthroscopic posterior labral repair procedure done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported on July 26 that Jones suffered the injury during his first batting practice with the Diamondbacks after being drafted.

It wasn't clear at that point if Jones would need surgery or how long he might be out of action.

Jones signed his contract with the Diamondbacks three days before he suffered the injury. The 18-year-old received a record $8.185 million signing bonus, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

This marks the second consecutive year that Arizona's top draft pick suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. Jordan Lawlar, the No. 6 selection in 2021, suffered a posterior labrum tear after playing two games in the minors last year.

Corbin Carroll, the No. 16 pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019, also had shoulder surgery in 2021. He has 20 homers and a 1.071 OPS in 73 games across three levels in the minors this season.

Per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, Jones' surgery is similar to the one Lawlar had.

There's been no indication that Lawlar is having any lingering effects from the procedure. The 20-year-old is hitting .320/.407/.532 with 29 extra-base hits, 38 RBI and 28 stolen bases in 64 games in the minors.

Expectations are incredibly high for Jones as he prepares to start his professional career. He is the son of five-time MLB All-Star Andruw Jones and has earned high marks for his defensive ability in center field and power potential.