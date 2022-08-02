Lakers' Jeanie Buss' Twitter Account Hacked, Warns Fans of Fraudulent Offers

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed the Twitter account of team governor Jeanie Buss was hacked.

"Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money," Buss said Tuesday. "These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account."

NBA fans suspected that to be the case when in a since-deleted post from the account belonging to Buss said it had three PlayStation 5s to sell:

This is a fairly common scam to capitalize on the limited availability of PlayStation 5 consoles. ESPN's Jeff Passan was targeted by a similar scheme in March.

If the hacker wanted to cause complete chaos instead of attempting to scam people out of their money, they could've said through Buss's account the Lakers were trading LeBron James and Anthony Davis.