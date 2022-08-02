49ers' Nick Bosa Has Faith That Contract Extension Talks Will Go 'Smooth'

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said he's "happy" with the organization and believes there won't be any issues once the sides start discussing a contract extension.

"I have a lot of faith that when the time comes, it will be smooth," Bosa told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering the fourth season of his $33.6 million rookie contract, and the Niners already picked up his fifth-year option for 2023.

Bosa won the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award on the strength of nine sacks after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in that season's draft.

The Ohio State product was limited to two appearances in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL, but he quickly returned to form last year, ranking fourth in the NFL with 15.5 sacks while playing all 17 games.

Last week, 49ers general manager John Lynch stated they're planning to address the 24-year-old edge-rusher's contract situation in 2023.

"His time's coming," Lynch said.

Bosa noted he understands lucrative contracts like the one he's put himself in line to earn often take time to hammer out.

"I know it's one of the hardest negotiation units up there with Paraag [Marathe, the 49ers' executive vice president of football operations] and all those guys," he told Inman. "But I think when they know your value."

The Florida native added he was “lucky” to end up in San Francisco with Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"I'm just happy, because this organization is so great. They give you all the resources you need," Bosa said. "They listen to my input. Obviously, you have to get some respect in the building before you can give input, but I have a great relationship with Kyle and John, so it's all good."

If Bosa posts high-end numbers again in 2022, he'll put himself in position to become one of the highest-paid edge-rushers in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt currently has the highest average contract value at $28 million, and it takes $23.5 million to crack the top five, per Spotrac.

The Niners are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 11 when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.