Dell Curry Reveals When He Knew Warriors' Stephen Curry Would Become NBA All-Star

Dell Curry knew his son would become an All-Star.

"Once he got through the first cycle of injuries, I definitely knew he could be an All-Star," the former NBA player told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole (h/t colleague Jarrod Castillo) when discussing Stephen.

The Davidson product dealt with ankle concerns early in his career and was limited to just 26 games during the 2011-12 season.

However, Dell said his son's "I've arrived in the NBA moment" came in 2013 when he dropped 54 points in a road game against the New York Knicks.

"To do it in Madison Square Garden, it was just surreal," Dell recalled. "A handful of guys have scored 50-plus in that type of atmosphere ... that's a tough atmosphere to play in."

It turns out merely expecting Stephen to be an All-Star was underselling it. He is one of the best guards in NBA history with a resume that includes four championships, two league MVPs, an NBA Finals MVP, two scoring titles, eight All-NBA selections and eight All-Star nods.

Nobody in NBA history has made more three-pointers than Curry, and he revolutionized the way the game is played in the space-and-pace era.

It wouldn't be shocking if he added a fifth championship next season if he stays healthy and continues to play at an elevated level after leading the Warriors to a Finals win over the Boston Celtics this past season.