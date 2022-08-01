Austin Riley, Braves Agree to 10-Year, $212M Contract Through 2032 Season

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that All-Star third baseman Austin Riley agreed to a 10-year, $212 million extension with the team that includes a $20 million club option for the 2033 season.

The 25-year-old is having a heck of a season, hitting .301 with 29 homers, 68 RBI, 61 runs and a .964 OPS. He was a first-time All-Star this year and is in the running for the National League MVP Award.

He was red hot in July in particular:

Riley was equally impressive in 2021, blasting 33 homers to go with 107 RBI.

The Braves have built an impressive young core. Alongside Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. (24) is a superstar, while Matt Olson (28) has been a solid replacement for Freddie Freeman at first base. Ozzie Albies (25) is one of the top young players in the game, Dansby Swanson (28) has blossomed into an excellent shortstop, Max Fried (28) is an ace, and Kyle Wright (26) and Ian Anderson (24) are solid starters.

The defending World Series champions are 62-41 and just three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East. They hold the top wild-card spot in the NL.

And now one of the key players from that October run—Riley hit .277 with two homers and eight RBI in 16 games—is with Atlanta for the long haul.