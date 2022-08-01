X

    Austin Riley, Braves Agree to 10-Year, $212M Contract Through 2032 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2022

    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that All-Star third baseman Austin Riley agreed to a 10-year, $212 million extension with the team that includes a $20 million club option for the 2033 season.

    Atlanta Braves @Braves

    The Atlanta <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> today signed 3B Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million: <a href="https://t.co/TdPVtpYnL5">pic.twitter.com/TdPVtpYnL5</a>

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Austin Riley's franchise-record 10-year, $212 million contract extension with Atlanta:<br>2023: $15M<br>2024: $21M<br>2025: $22M<br>2026: $22M<br>2027: $22M<br>2028: $22 M<br>2029: $22M<br>2030: $22M<br>2031: $22M<br>2032: $22M<br>2033: $20M club option

    David O'Brien @DOBrienATL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> bought out the last three years of arbitration eligibility (he was Super 2 this year) and seven years of free agency. It would be a hugely team-friendly deal if he continues to perform anywhere near the level he's been at since early last season.

    Jim Bowden⚾️ @JimBowdenGM

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> announce 10-year contract extension with 3B Austin Riley in a club friendly $212 million dollar pact. Riley is an MVP Candidate this year and one of best RH Power Hitters in NL. Based on the industry this a well below average AAV for his talent.

    The 25-year-old is having a heck of a season, hitting .301 with 29 homers, 68 RBI, 61 runs and a .964 OPS. He was a first-time All-Star this year and is in the running for the National League MVP Award.

    He was red hot in July in particular:

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Atlanta All-Star third baseman Austin Riley in his 26 games in the month of July:<br>.423 batting average<br>.459 on-base percentage<br>.885 slugging percentage<br>11 homers<br>26 extra-base hits<br>25 RBI<br>21 runs<br>NL Player of the Month

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    It’s time to start talking about Austin Riley and the NL MVP conversation. <a href="https://t.co/KCxd7F4ESV">pic.twitter.com/KCxd7F4ESV</a>

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    🚨 AUSTIN RILEY WALKS IT OFF 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/B0KNVfeQvK">pic.twitter.com/B0KNVfeQvK</a>

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    Austin Riley posted a 1.344 OPS in July 📶 <a href="https://t.co/CHboLSjPsX">pic.twitter.com/CHboLSjPsX</a>

    Riley was equally impressive in 2021, blasting 33 homers to go with 107 RBI.

    The Braves have built an impressive young core. Alongside Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. (24) is a superstar, while Matt Olson (28) has been a solid replacement for Freddie Freeman at first base. Ozzie Albies (25) is one of the top young players in the game, Dansby Swanson (28) has blossomed into an excellent shortstop, Max Fried (28) is an ace, and Kyle Wright (26) and Ian Anderson (24) are solid starters.

    Paul Hembekides @PaulHembo

    For 33 years of service time, the Braves will have paid…<br><br>Austin Riley <br>Matt Olson<br>Ronald Acuna Jr.<br>Ozzie Albies <br><br>…a total of $515 million. <br><br>That, my friends, is how you build a frigging juggernaut.

    The defending World Series champions are 62-41 and just three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East. They hold the top wild-card spot in the NL.

    And now one of the key players from that October run—Riley hit .277 with two homers and eight RBI in 16 games—is with Atlanta for the long haul.

