    Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Tests Positive for COVID-19; Will Attend Meetings Virtually

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2022

    AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

    The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that head coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19.

    Seahawks PR @seahawksPR

    Statement from a <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> spokesperson: <a href="https://t.co/r0BqwWVtom">pic.twitter.com/r0BqwWVtom</a>

    The team said Carroll, who's fully vaccinated, is dealing with mild symptoms and will work remotely.

    The Seahawks opened training camp last Wednesday and have their first preseason game in less than two weeks Aug. 13.

    Carroll is the second notable NFL figure to have a positive COVID test announced Monday, joining Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

    In March, the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to suspend their joint COVID-19 protocols, which included mask requirements and regular tracking of players and staffers.

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in June the league was dropping its mandated surveillance testing as well.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    In other news from the memo: No more "Tier" restrictions in facility or travel party, and clubs may individually determine whether to require COVID vaccines/boosters for staff, subject to state law. So unvaccinated coaches who were restricted in 2021 may not be in 2022.

    The number of positive COVID tests in the United States began declining in the spring but has risen again across the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current daily average for new cases is 125,355.

