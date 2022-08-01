FIFA 23 Drops New Career Mode Gameplay Overview Trailer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

EA Sports released a trailer for its updated player and manager career mode in the upcoming FIFA 23 on Monday.

The new additions to the mode include:

A player personality system for the player career mode that will alter your character based on the decisions you make during games and the activities you participate in outside of games. There is the Maverick trait (your classic goal-chasers who seek to be stars off the pitch), Virtuosos (technically savvy players) and the Heartbeat (leaders on and off the pitch).

A new playable highlights system that allows players who don't want to play the full 90-minute match in career mode to instead play the key moments in a match.

New cinematics for switching clubs, completing transfers (especially for star players) and key moments in your player's career.

A new transfer evaluation feature that will break down your signings and sales as you complete them.

Updated AI tactics that adjust to your playstyle throughout the game.

A suite of authentic managers such as Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti.

The latest edition of the FIFA series is set to drop on Friday, Sept. 30.