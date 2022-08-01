Robinson Cano DFA'd by Braves After Trade for Ehire Adrianza with Nationals

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have designated Robinson Cano for assignment to make room for Ehire Adrianza, the team announced Monday.

Atlanta sent minor-league outfielder Trey Harris to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Adrianza, who spent last season with the Braves before signing with Washington as a free agent.

Cano appeared in nine games for the Braves, hitting .154 with just one extra-base hit. He was 0-for-12 since July 17 with just one walk.

