WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 1August 1, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 1
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 1.
This is the post-SummerSlam episode and that means the show dealt with all of the fallout from the pay-per-view while beginning to put more effort into building up Clash at the Castle on September 3.
This gives WWE five weeks of shows to make this event must-see. As of Monday, the only match booked for the event is Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.
Monday's show featured The Usos putting the undisputed tag titles on the line against The Mysterios, and two triple threat matches determined who would get to compete for a shot at the Unites States Championship held by Bobby Lashley.
Let's look at what went down on Monday's show.
Opening Promo
Raw opened with Becky Lynch coming out with a sling on her arm from the injury she incurred during her SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair. She received a big pop from the crowd and she gave what was clearly designed to be a babyface promo.
Big Time Becks called The EST to the ring so she could properly express her respect before she left the champ alone in the ring to speak to the crowd. Belair said she has nothing but respect for Lynch.
We saw a shot of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai attacking Lynch backstage. Belair tried to help but she was too late by the time she arrived. This segment effectively turned Lynch into a full face, set up Belair's next feud and kicked off the show in a great way. This was solid from top to bottom.
Grade: B+
The Miz vs. AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali
- The shade of green on The Miz's gear almost hurts to look at.
- Styles slapped the taste out of Ali's mouth at one point. It may have connected harder than intended, but Ali seemed fine.
- Ali hitting Styles with a rolling neckbreaker while Styles hit The Miz with a reverse DDT was a great spot.
- The way Styles won the match was awesome.
As soon as the bell rang, The Miz hopped out of the ring so Mustafa Ali and AJ Styles could fight. The A-Lister tried to get in some cheap shots, but Ali and Styles took him out momentarily.
We saw every combination of opponents work together at different times, and each competitor had a chance to be the one controlling the pace. Some triple threat matches feel too busy, but these three Superstars did a good job keeping it manageable.
The Miz often played the spoiler while Ali and Styles were the ones hitting moves that got the crowd on its feet. It was an effective way to use these three specific performers.
After The Miz came close to winning with his finisher, Styles was able to come in and secure the victory to advance in this mini tournament by hitting Ali with the Styles Clash on top of The Miz. This was just great wrestling from start to finish. There wasn't a single weak link.
Winner: AJ Styles
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins
- Ford cheating Dawkins out of the chance to wrestle was funny but also indicates a breakup may be coming.
- The first shot to the face that Ford hit looked and sounded stiff. Rollins kept going, but that had to sting a bit.
- The crossbody Ford hit was a thing of beauty.
- Ford almost botched his kip up but he managed to save it for the most part.
Seth Rollins came out to deliver a promo but was quickly interrupted by The Street Profits. They decided one of them should face The Visionary tonight, but Ford cheated and ran to the ring with the ref.
Rollins tried to hit the Stomp right away, but Ford was too quick. After the tag team specialist had the upper hand for a minute, Rollins turned things around and almost won by countout.
Both of these men are known for being agile, strong and versatile, so it should come as no surprise that they put on a fun and frenetic match. Neither competitor had the upper hand for long, so it felt competitive.
This was clearly WWE testing Ford's ability to be a singles star, and he passed the test with flying colors. Rollins is one of the measuring sticks in WWE, so having a great showing against him is going to be good for Ford. What that means for The Street Profits remains to be seen.
Rollins got the win with a Stomp but before he could hit a second, Dawkins made the save.
Winner: Seth Rollins
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka
- The music Bliss used to use was good, but her new theme fits her well, too.
- Bliss hitting several punches and knees in a row made her look vicious. Asuka is one of the best strikers, so Bliss winning an exchange like that made her look good.
The top of the second hour began with Alexa Bliss and Asuka making their entrances for a singles match. Both women received a warm welcome from the crowd and shook hands before locking up.
After Bliss got in some good offense, The Empress began to build some momentum. Right as she hit a dropkick from the middle rope, Bayley, Sky and Kai ran to the ring and began attacking both women.
Belair ran down to clear the ring, so it looks like we know who will be joining forces with The EST to battle this new group moving forward.
The exchange Bliss and Asuka had was good and even though a no-contest finish is not ideal, it sets up a lot more for the future.
Winner: No Contest.
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable
- Watching Gable roll over a guy who is bigger than him and pick that person up in a fireman's carry will always be impressive.
- Ciampa looks so weird with brightly colored gear, especially since it matches The Miz.
- It felt like the announcers were purposely ignoring Ziggler's recent feud with Theory, so that may be over for now.
- Gable looked like he hit Ciampa right in the head with his flying headbutt. Both guys might need an ice pack after this match.
The second triple threat of the night determined who would battle AJ Styles later in the show for a shot at Bobby Lashley's United States Championship.
Gable gave a brief promo before the match to get some heat, but as soon as the bell rang, Ciampa was the one in the driver's seat.
Gable and Ziggler did a great job using their amateur wrestling background to make their exchanges fun, but Ciampa was never too far away.
This was yet another fun, fresh matchup on this week's show. All three Superstars were clearly trying to impress the crowd, and that led to the fans being into every second of the action.
After everyone had a few close calls, Ciampa was able to get the win with The Fairytale Ending.
Winner: Ciampa
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations