WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 1

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 1.

This is the post-SummerSlam episode and that means the show dealt with all of the fallout from the pay-per-view while beginning to put more effort into building up Clash at the Castle on September 3.

This gives WWE five weeks of shows to make this event must-see. As of Monday, the only match booked for the event is Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

Monday's show featured The Usos putting the undisputed tag titles on the line against The Mysterios, and two triple threat matches determined who would get to compete for a shot at the Unites States Championship held by Bobby Lashley.

Let's look at what went down on Monday's show.