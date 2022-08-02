WNBA Power Rankings: Who's Getting Hot at the Right Moment?

0 of 12

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne looks to shoot the ball against two Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game. Photo by: Terrance Williams for The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Following the Commissioner's Cup championship game, in which the Las Vegas Aces won the title and the prize money in Chicago, we are back to the final games of the WNBA regular season. There are two weeks left, and five of the eight playoff spots have been secured.

It was incredibly difficult to rank the five teams in the top tier, which includes the Aces, Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics, Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun. The Aces played the Indiana Fever, which kept their strength of schedule down for the week.

The Storm and Mystics played an uber-competitive back-to-back Saturday and Sunday that included games decided by one or two possessions. It felt like a playoff series.

The Sky and Sun went to overtime, with the defending champions getting the last laugh. Also, how did the Storm fall to the Sun and then beat the Mystics two days later? Case in point: The top tier is super competitive.

So is the middle tier. Six teams continued to compete for those final three playoff spots. The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty looked focused this week, while the Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream fell apart. And then there are the Dallas Wings, who have been consistently inconsistent.