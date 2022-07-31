Dustin Johnson Finishes Tied for 2nd at 2022 LIV Bedminster After Solid Final Round

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dustin Johnson will have to wait until at least September to collect his first individual title in the LIV Golf International Series.

Johnson shot three under in the final round to finish at nine under and tied for second with Matthew Wolff. The 38-year-old did come out victorious in the team portion of the tournament as 4 Aces GC cruised to victory.

Through two rounds, Johnson was in second place at six under but still had his work cut out for him. Henrik Stenson was alone atop the leaderboard at nine under.

It didn't take long for the gulf between the two to widen. Johnson bogeyed the opening hole, while Stenson birdied No. 1. That made the road back for the two-time major champion even tougher, and he couldn't mount much of a challenge the rest of the way.

Birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 did little to improve Johnson's overall position on the front nine. He narrowly missed an eagle on the sixth hole, which could've changed the complexion of his round.

Another birdie for Johnson followed on No. 11, and Stenson answered with a birdie of his own on No. 14. Stenson's bogey on the 15th hole came too late to alter the outcome.

A stretch of six straight pars on the back nine by Johnson opened the door for Matthew Wolff to overtake him for second place. Wolff surged up the standings thanks to his seven-under 64.

Birdieing No. 18 meant Johnson ended Sunday exactly where he began it.

The International in Bolton, Massachusetts, is the next stop for LIV Golf. The fourth event of the 2022 season will tee off on Sept. 2.