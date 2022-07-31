Seahawks Rumors: Jamal Adams Doesn't Need Surgery for Broken Finger Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams does not need surgery to repair his broken middle finger on his left hand, according to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

After suffering the injury in practice last Wednesday and seeing a hand specialist in Dallas over the weekend, Adams is expected to rejoin the team Monday.

The broken finger was one that was already surgically repaired this offseason. He accidentally got it stuck in a face mask during his first practice of training camp on Wednesday, per Bell.

The Seahawks have reportedly been confident he can return before long without any concern about missing the start of the regular season.

"Just a freak accident," a source told Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. "It's going to be fine."

Injuries are still a concern when it involves Adams after he has been limited to 12 games in each of his two seasons with Seattle.

The three-time Pro Bowler dealt with a groin injury that cost him four games in 2020, while a shoulder injury cost him five games in 2021. The offseason hand injury has also become an issue.

It's certainly not what you want from one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at his position. Adams' average salary of $17.6 million per year ranks second among safeties behind only Minkah Fitzpatrick, per Spotrac.

Adams has been an elite player for Seattle when healthy, tallying 9.5 sacks in 2020 while being named second-team All-Pro. Last year, he ranked fourth on the team with 87 tackles.

If he is unavailable, backup Josh Jones will have big shoes to fill.