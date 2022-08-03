Why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is Most Overlooked RB1 Value in 2022 Fantasy Football

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott might be overpaid and will never lead the league in efficiency, but he's a perfectly viable RB1 for fantasy football.

There are plenty of reasons that Elliott has been on the bad end of some slander within fantasy football. For one, Elliott's role in the offense has kept Tony Pollard from getting a bigger role despite better efficiency numbers since coming to Dallas.

However, there's a tremendous amount of value for fantasy football drafters who are getting him at his current average draft position. According to Fantasy Football Calculator, Elliott is going with the second pick of the third round in PPR formats.

Here's why Elliott is going to make the managers who are able to get him at that price look like geniuses by the end of the season.