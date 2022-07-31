Report: Zion Williamson 'Truly' Bothered by 'Constant Ridicule' About His Weight

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson's weight has been a constant topic of conversation dating back to his days at Duke.

While Williamson is reportedly fine with the occasional joke, William Guillory of The Athletic reported it "bothers" the New Orleans Pelicans star that his weight is used to question his work ethic or desire to be great on the floor.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.