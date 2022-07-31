Report: Celtics Aren't Eyeing Kevin Durant Trade Out of Fear of Jaylen Brown Leaving

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Boston Celtics do trade for Kevin Durant, it's not because they are worried about Jaylen Brown leaving.

Brown has only two years remaining on his current contract compared with four for Durant, making the latter the safer bet to stay with the organization. However, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported he has "not yet gotten the sense the Celtics are operating from some position of fear" when it comes to Brown.

As Lowe noted, Boston can offer the most years and money in a new deal and even a supermax if eligible, and "players rarely turn that down."

This discussion comes amid reports the Celtics offered Brown, Derrick White and draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in a potential deal for Durant, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.