MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

The best teams in Major League Baseball are making one final push to improve their rosters ahead of the race to the postseason.

The MLB trade deadline in Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. All eyes at the moment are on a potential Juan Soto deal.

The outfielder declined a massive contract offer from the Washington Nationals at the start of July and has been on the trade market ever since.

Soto is the most sought-after player on the trade market, but there is no guarantee he will be on the move because of the large haul of players the Nationals expect in return.

As of Sunday morning, two major deals have been completed. The Seattle Mariners landed Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, and the New York Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

Frankie Montas and Willson Contreras are among the big names expected to be dealt before the deadline.

The normal players, like the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, will be active, but as we saw with Seattle's trade for Castillo, other contenders will make moves before the deadline to bolster their playoff chances.