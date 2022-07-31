Bengals' Joe Burrow Will Return from Appendix Surgery 'When He's Ready'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't putting a timetable on Joe Burrow's return after he underwent appendix surgery on July 26.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's training camp session, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said his star quarterback will return "when he's ready."

Per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burrow had the procedure done after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Conway noted the sentiment around the Bengals organization was the issue was "nothing out of the ordinary" and Burrow should be able to return "after about a week or so."

Tuesday will be the one week mark from the procedure.

The Bengals opened training camp one day after Burrow's surgery. Brandon Allen has been taking reps at quarterback with the first-team offense for the reigning AFC champions this week.

Burrow missed the final six games of his rookie season in 2020 with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. The 25-year-old showed no lingering effects from the injury last year. He led the league with a 70.4 completion percentage, threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

That performance came after Burrow appeared in just one game during the preseason. He threw one pass, an incompletion against the Miami Dolphins, before being benched for Allen.

The Bengals won the AFC North with a 10-7 record and advanced to the Super Bowl last season for the first time since 1988.

Cincinnati will open the preseason on Aug. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium.