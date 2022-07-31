Tamara Walcott Sets World Powerlifting Record with 639-Pound Deadlift at Competition

Set Number: X163829 TK1

Tamara Walcott broke her own World Raw Powerlifting Federation record on Saturday when she successfully completed a 639-pound deadlift.

Per ESPN's Maya A. Jones, Walcott hit the mark on her third attempt at the American Pro powerlifting competition.

The historic moment came roughly 10 months after Walcott set the record with a deadlift of 636 pounds at The Bucked Up Showdown in Kansas City, Missouri.

Deadlift was Walcott's third event of the day after the squat and bench press.

According to Jones, Walcott's first deadlift was just 275 kilograms (606 lbs). The 38-year-old received approval from the judges and increased the weight on her second attempt to 290 kilograms (639 lbs).

The judges ruled that Walcott didn't clear the lift, setting her up for a third attempt to hit the mark.

"I didn't feel defeated because I know I had it in me," Walcott told Jones. "As soon as I found out what needed to be corrected, I was able to regroup. I knew what I needed to fix."

Walcott made her adjustment and successfully lifted all 639 pounds on her third try.

It's telling of how dominant Walcott is at this stage in her career that a new World Raw Powerlifting Federation record in the deadlift isn't even her most successful attempt in this event.

She set a women's world record with a 641-pound deadlift at the Arnold Sports Festival in March.