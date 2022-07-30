Dustin Johnson Sits 3 Strokes Behind Lead at LIV Bedminster After Round 2

Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Day 2 of LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster took place at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, and Dustin Johnson is in the mix for the individual and team crowns.

The two-time major champion sits second at six under after shooting a two-under 69 on Saturday. Tournament leader Henrik Stenson leads the field at nine under.

Johnson's shotgun start landed him on the second hole to begin the second round of the three-day tournament, which concludes Sunday. He notched birdies on the fourth and sixth holes before dropping a stroke on the par-three seventh.

DJ later took advantage of the par-five holes on the back nine, registering birdies on Nos. 15 and 18. Johnson posted a bogey on the 16th, but he finished his last (No. 1) with a par to cruise into solo second.

Johnson captains 4 Aces GC, and that crew leads the team competition after posting 20 under through two rounds. Majesticks GC, which is captained by Lee Westwood and paced by Stenson this week, sits second at 15 under.

The quartet of DJ, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez is looking for its second straight team competition win after taking down LIV Golf Invitational Portland last time out.

Johnson started the day tied for fourth at four under. 4 Aces GC led after Day 1 at 11 under thanks to Reed, who ended Friday tied for the tournament lead with Stenson at seven under.

Gooch's seven-under 64 served as the Aces' top score Saturday, while Johnson did second-best on the team. Reed and Gooch are tied for third at five under alongside Turk Pettit and Carlos Ortiz.

The third and final day will begin Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET with a shotgun start. Johnson will be looking for his first LIV individual crown after taking solo eighth in London (one under) and a tie for third in Portland with Reed at nine under.