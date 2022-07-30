Giants Trade Rumors: Rival Exec Believes SF 'Ready to Sell' Amid Recent Slump

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

There is reportedly some belief within Major League Baseball that the San Francisco Giants will be sellers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, a rival executive believes the Giants are "ready to sell" after losing eight of the past nine games since the All-Star break.

Feinsand noted that the Giants haven't made an official decision to be sellers, though, as they are still in the playoff race at four games out of the final National League wild-card spot.

San Francisco had been in solid position before the break, but there is no question that the Giants are starting to fade and will need to turn things around quickly to get back in the thick of the playoff conversation.

At 49-51, the Giants are third in the NL West, 18.5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

In terms of the wild-card race, the Giants are 10.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves and 6.5 games behind the San Diego Padres, but it isn't outside the realm of possibility that they could make up the four-game gap between themselves and both the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Giants missed the playoffs in four straight seasons from 2017 to 2020, but they nearly qualified with a 29-31 record during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

That proved to be a launching pad for the team, as they went on to post the best record in baseball last season at 107-55.

Despite that, the Giants fell to the rival Dodgers in five games in the National League Division Series.

San Francisco was expected to be back in the mix this season, especially after the additions of a pair of All-Stars in starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and outfielder Joc Pederson in free agency.

The Giants have hit the skids lately, though, and it hasn't helped that they are in the same division as two of the NL's top teams in the Dodgers and Padres.

If the Giants do decide to abandon ship on playoff contention and sell off some of their assets, they have some players who would likely be of great interest to teams making a postseason push.

Both Rodon and Pederson could potentially move, as Rodon has a player option for next season and could become a free agent if he declines it, while Pederson deal expires at the end of the current campaign.

Feinsand specifically mentioned Pederson as someone who could interest the Atlanta Braves after he played a big role for them in their run to a World Series run last season.

Other key Giants players with the potential to become free agents after this season include first baseman Brandon Belt, third baseman Evan Longoria and utility man Wilmer Flores, all of whom are veteran bats capable of helping a winning team.

There have already been a few significant trades leading up to the deadline, but if the Giants declare themselves sellers, it could completely change the outlook of the trade market.