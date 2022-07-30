Logan Paul on WWE Training Ahead of SummerSlam Match vs. The Miz: 'This S--t Is Hard'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Ahead of his first career singles match Saturday night against The Miz at WWE SummerSlam, YouTube star Logan Paul provided an update on his preparation.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul admitted that getting ready for SummerSlam hasn't been a walk in the park:

"Yeah dog, this s--t is hard! It is so hard! I come from the non-WWE Universe. So, I know what people say about it, I know what people think about it before I entered. Like, I came from that place. And now that I'm in it, my jaw has dropped. It is such a difficult discipline that your body is simply not used to unless you do it for years."

Paul teamed with The Miz in a winning effort against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in his first-ever match, but The Miz turned on him afterward, setting the stage for them to clash at SummerSlam.

The WrestleMania angle resulted in Paul signing an official contract with WWE, and he immediately made it clear that he had his sights set on The Miz.

While The Miz tried to downplay the situation and even offered to team with Paul, the social media star insisted that they face each other at SummerSlam.

Paul looked like a natural in his first match at WrestleMania, but now he has to up the ante in a one-on-one match against one of WWE's top stars and a two-time Grand Slam champion in The Miz.

Miz already put Paul to the test on the mic in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, and Paul alluded to the fact that it is necessary to thrive in multiple areas in order to have success in WWE:

"You can't just be a performer, physically," Paul said. "You have to be a showman. You have to go out there and get people excited with your voice, and then show up on the day and perform physically and fight someone. It's difficult."

Paul has been presented as a babyface during his feud with The Miz, but the WWE Universe hasn't been entirely behind him.

That isn't uncommon as fans don't always welcome outside celebrities with open arms.

Paul proved some of his doubters wrong at WrestleMania, though, and if he can turn in a similar performance at SummerSlam, there will likely be fewer detractors moving forward.

