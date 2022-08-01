Buying or Selling Biggest Gambles of 2022 NBA Offseason

2 of 7

Collin Sexton has reached a somewhat surprising impasse with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And the team may live to regret it.

Market dynamics always suggested Sexton wouldn't get as much money as he might have raked in if he agreed to an extension last fall. A torn left meniscus cost him most of this past season, scant few teams entered the summer with meaningful cap space, and the Cavs looked like a playoff lock without him before additional injuries started piling up.

And yet, I would've bet a not-insubstantial amount of money Sexton returned to Cleveland on a deal worth $16-plus million annually. The Cavs have instead offered a three-year, $40 million deal, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor—money only a notch above the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception.

Negotiations are a matter of leverage. The Cavs have plenty of it, including the right to match any offer sheet Sexton signs, insofar as he can find one. The rebuilding Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs are the only remaining teams with cap space, and neither has a pressing need for an off-guard on a bigger-time deal.

Cleveland is to some extent using the market to its advantage–the entire point of restricted free agency. But there's capitalizing on leverage and then whatever the hell this is right now.

Sexton isn't far removed from averaging over 24.0 points and 4.0 assists in 2020-21 while draining better than 50 percent of his twos and 37 percent of his threes. Only five other players have hit those benchmarks for an entire year before their 25th birthday: Kevin Durant (2012-13), Kyrie Irving (2016-17), Jayson Tatum (2020-21) and Trae Young (2021-22).

Maybe it matters those numbers came during a season that mostly didn't include fans in the stands. And it definitely matters that Sexton is working his way back from a not-unserious injury. But it should also matter that he's only 23 and that he improved his offensive armory in every season prior to this year's injury-abbreviated campaign.

Pessimists tend to focus on what Sexton doesn't do. He isn't lead-guard material. And he isn't going to dance with the ball and then drop in an off-balance, off-the-dribble jumper at a high clip. Big whoop. Defenses react when he gets going downhill, and he does a much better job maintaining his dribble and finishing around the basket than when he entered the league. Critiques of his passing are both rooted in validity and hyperbolized. He isn't Darius Garland, but he can throw kick-outs after getting defenses in rotation.

Fitting him into the Cavs' newly minted core of Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley isn't an issue. Sexton has proved his catch-and-shoot three is for real, and Cleveland sorely missed having another player who could put driving pressure on defenses.

Fedor noted on an episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM) that Sexton is more likely to accept his qualifying offer and enter 2023 unrestricted free agency than sign the deal on the table. Good for him, if true. His brand of scoring is worth more to the Cavs, and other teams should be blowing up their phones with sign-and-trade proposals offering what Cleveland won't.

