DK Metcalf Says He 'Bluffed' About Staying With Seahawks During Contract Talks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the franchise this week, and he admitted that he "bluffed" about staying in Seattle during contract negotiations.

"No because ... something was going to get done," Metcalf said when asked if it was any more stressful watching other top receivers get paid, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "It was going to be here ... as much as I bluffed to John [Schneider]. Just to let y'all know, I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I'm just glad that we got something done."

Metcalf was the latest wide receiver to sign a lucrative contract extension this summer, joining A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams. His $24 million per year salary is tied for sixth among wide receivers in the NFL with Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs.

Hill makes most annually at $30 million per year, while Adams makes $28 million per year. Brown's yearly salary worth $25 million ranks fifth among wide receivers in the NFL.

While the Seahawks are in an offensive rebuild with the departure of star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, locking up Metcalf was one of the team's priorities this summer.

"We knew he was a guy that was going to be here and that we had to have here for a long time in order for us to provide for the 12s and a championship team," Schneider said Friday, according to John Boyle of the team website.

Schneider added that negotiations with Metcalf began during the NFL Combine in April. Those discussions continued into the start of training camp, and the star wide receiver skipped mandatory minicamp in June, which he said was difficult.

The 24-year-old, who has never missed a game, has been a staple in the Seattle offense since being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

During his rookie season, he caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. He followed that up with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games during the 2020 campaign en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Last season, he caught 75 passes for 967 yards and 12 scores in 17 games.

Metcalf is expected to lead the receiving group once again in 2022 alongside Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain. However, he'll need to work on developing a connection with new quarterback Drew Lock, provided he wins the starting job over Geno Smith.