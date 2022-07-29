Jamal Adams Expected to Return to Seahawks Practice in Cast Despite Finger Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams suffered a broken middle finger on his left hand Wednesday, but he's expected to return to training camp in early August and should be good to go for the beginning of the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos.

"Just a freak accident," a source told Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. "It’s going to be fine."

Per Jude, the injury happened after Adams accidentally got his finger twisted in a teammate's face mask during the team's Wednesday practice.

After practice, Adams flew back to Dallas to have his surgeon evaluate the middle finger. The good news is that the bone should heal within the next few weeks. Adams can opt to have surgery, but if he does, it would be after this season.

It's also presumed that Adams will wear a club on his left hand during practices and a "specially designed cast" over the finger when he plays during the regular season, per Jude.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also confirmed the plan:

This is a separate and new issue from his previously reported hand and finger issues. Adams told reporters in June that he had surgery to fuse the two middle fingers on his left hand and discussed how it's affected him:

"Been going through that for two years now. I mean, my first year when I got here, dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one, probably about 12. So I’ve been dealing with that. I didn’t really say much. Let everybody talk about it, whatever. But you know, it’s good now and they’re in trouble. ... I played with one arm damn near for two years. But that’s no excuse. At the end of the day it was tape it up. Let’s go."

That's in addition to a twice-torn labrum, which landed him on injured reserve last season.

The 26-year-old has played five NFL seasons: three with the New York Jets and two in Seattle. In 2020, the ex-LSU star e set a record for the most sacks (9.5) by a defensive back despite missing four games.

He amassed 87 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions in 12 games in 2021.