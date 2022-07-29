Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks Talks 'Stalled Out;' Wizards, Hornets in Mix

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell is no closer to becoming a member of the New York Knicks.

Trade discussions involving Mitchell between the Utah Jazz and Knicks have "stalled out," according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Other teams still remain in play for the veteran, including the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

"As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out. I'm told there hasn't been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks.

"... But in the meantime, I'm told that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell. Teams like Charlotte and Washington, I'm told. But overall, throughout this entire process, the Knicks have been the focus of many around the league, including the Jazz, when it comes to Donovan Mitchell, because they have eight first-round draft picks at their disposal to use via trade. They have a couple of young players like Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, that could be of interest to teams around the league, including the Jazz in a deal for Donovan Mitchell. So, all eyes will continue to be on the Knicks as a potential suitor, but as of right now, no new movement on Mitchell to the Knicks."

NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week on Stein Line Live (via HoopsHype) that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge was eyeing seven of New York's eight available first-round draft picks in a package for Mitchell.

That comes as little surprise as Ainge and the Jazz already set the market for blockbuster deals earlier this summer by trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 No. 22 pick Walker Kessler and four first-round picks.

Charania and The Athletic's Tony Jones reported earlier this month that the Knicks were "the focused destination" for a Mitchell trade because the franchise can offer the best package of picks and young players.

However, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks are "wary of trading the combination of picks and players that it would take to land a player like Mitchell" because it would leave the franchise without enough left to contend for a title.

Mitchell, a New York native, has been linked to the Knicks for some time now.

If he were to land with the Knicks, it would be the team's second significant addition this summer. After unloading Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, New York signed former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal in free agency.

Adding Mitchell to a starting unit that includes Brunson, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson would surely make the Knicks a playoff contender and could potentially help the franchise make a deep playoff run for the first time since 2000 when it reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best guards in the NBA since making his debut in 2017. During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 67 games while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep.

However, there's clearly some competition for the veteran, so things should heat up as we inch closer to the 2022-23 season.