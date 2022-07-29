Islanders Purchase $50K in Mega Millions Tickets; Will Share Pot With Staff, Fans

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Islanders are playing the Mega Millions lottery to do something good for their fans, employees and charity organizations.

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the Islanders spent $50,000 on 25,000 Mega Millions tickets for Friday's drawing.

If the team hits the jackpot, it will split the net winnings between full-season ticket members, suite holders, staff and Islanders Children’s Foundation charity.

Wyshynski also noted if the total winnings for the Isles come to less than $250,000, the entire amount will be donated to the team's Children's Foundation.

Friday's drawing is up to $1.28 billion, the third-largest in lottery history. The biggest jackpot ever was a $1.586 billion in the Powerball that was split by three different winners in January 2016.

This will mark the second time in Mega Millions history with a $1 billion jackpot. The first was a $1.537 billion pot that was won by a player in South Carolina in October 2018. It's the largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

Per CNN's Paul P. Murphy, the cash value option is $742.2 million if there is a winner.

If you happen to win the Mega Millions and take the cash value option, you could theoretically purchase an NHL franchise.

Per a December 2021 piece from Mike Ozanian of Forbes, there are 17 clubs valued at less than $742.2 million. If you wanted to try finding another investor who can chip in some additional money, you can add the New Jersey Devils ($775 million valuation) to the list.

No one has won a Mega Millions jackpot since April 15, a streak of 29 draws. Per the Mega Millions' release, nine tickets did match all five white balls from Tuesday's drawing. One of those winners received $3 million because it included the megaplier. The remaining eight winners collected $1 million each.