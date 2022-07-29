WWE's Bobby Lashley Was Approached About Mike Tyson Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight at MSG

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bobby Lashley says he was approached by a bare-knuckle boxing promotion about possibly fighting legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Joshua Jones of ThirstyForNews.com), Lashley said it was a "feeling-out process," and the official he spoke to said Madison Square Garden in New York City was a potential venue for the fight.

While nothing is imminent, Lashley said he would love to fight Tyson since he would consider it an honor.

Lashley is best known for his success as a professional wrestler, including being a two-time WWE champion, but the reigning United States champion has plenty of experience in legitimate combat sports as well.

The 46-year-old was a top-flight amateur wrestler in high school and college, and he later tried his hand at mixed martial arts.

Lashley made his professional MMA debut in 2008 following the conclusion of his first WWE tenure and fought in various promotions before signing with Bellator in 2014.

While he has not competed in an MMA fight since 2016, Lashley owns a sparkling 15-2 record with six knockouts and six submissions.

Tyson is a former heavyweight boxing champion and is one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time.

He won his first 37 pro fights before a shocking loss to Buster Douglas in 1990. He retired with a career record of 50-6, including 44 wins by knockout.

Tyson has not fought professionally since 2005, but the 56-year-old competed in an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

They fought to a draw, and many observers were impressed by Tyson's performance given his age and how long he had been out of the ring.

A fight between Tyson and Lashley has the potential to be a huge crossover event given Lashley's experience in MMA and the fact that Tyson is a WWE Hall of Famer thanks to his appearances leading up to and during WrestleMania 14 in 1998.

