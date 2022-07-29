NBA 2K23 Drops 1st Gameplay Trailer Featuring Devin Booker, LeBron James and More

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The first-look trailer for the upcoming NBA 2K23 video game was released Friday on NBA 2K's official YouTube channel.

In the video, several superstar players are featured prominently, including the cover athletes in Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi:

Also seen in the trailer are in-game highlights featuring LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson, among others.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the trailer is the inclusion of the popular hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez, who appear to be part of the video game as entertainment either at halftime or in between whistles.

The NBA 2K series debuted in late 1999 with NBA 2K on the Dreamcast, and since then it has blossomed into the preeminent basketball video game franchise.

Over the years, the franchise has made some significant strides in all aspects, including the addition of WNBA teams beginning in NBA 2K20.

NBA 2K23 is scheduled to be released on Sept. 9 with availability across multiple platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Aside from the standard and WNBA editions of the game with alternate covers featuring Booker, as well as Bird and Taurasi, the Michael Jordan edition and championship edition will be emblazoned with the image of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

As noted at the end of the first trailer, NBA 2K23 is available for pre-order now.