Best and Worst Cases for Each NFL Division With Training Camps Underway

Best case: Patriots and Dolphins challenge the Bills

The AFC East boasts the NFL's Super Bowl favorite, the Buffalo Bills. Beyond the Bills are a set of teams that are in varying stages of their development. Miami, New England and New York Jets are all depending on their young quarterbacks for internal growth. Since the Jets are still so young on both sides of the ball, it's up to Miami and New England to apply pressure on Buffalo.

The Dolphins aggressively sought out high-end playmakers to help third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this past offseason. Between hiring head coach Mike McDaniel, trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Terron Armstead, it was a headling-grabbing offseason for Miami. If Tagovailoa can be an average or better passer, it's fair to expect Miami to at least match their nine wins from 2021 and compete for an AFC wildcard game.

Bill Belichick's Patriots have taken a different path but are at a similar crossroads. Mac Jones had an impressive rookie campaign but the Patriots' lack of playmaking is a concern. The Patriots were unable to add an impact defender after cornerback J.C. Jackson departed in free agency, leaving the team reliant on their rookie class to step up.

The Bills will be uncomfortable throughout the year if Miami and New England can both win 10 or more games. Last year was already a tight race as New England was one game back from Buffalo and these teams faced off in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Worst case: Bills run away with the division

It's entirely possible the Bills unlocked a new ceiling for themselves between their excellent playoff showing last season and by signing star pass-rusher Von Miller. Miller was the catalyst for the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run. He contributed a total of nine sacks in eight regular season and four playoff games with the Rams.

Adding that type of presence to the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense is huge. The Bills also get cornerback Tre'Davious White back from a torn ACL as well. The combination of the NFL's No. 3-ranked offense and No. 1 defense might be unstoppable in the regular season regardless of their divisional foes' upgrades.

The alternative is Buffalo doesn't ascend and the rest of the AFC East falls short like they did last year. Whether it's due to Tagovailoa and the Dolphins struggling in Year 1 with a new offensive staff or New England unable to progress without veteran upgrades, the Bills might just coast past their competition into the playoffs.

We'd much rather see the young talent push the league's favorite to their limit and see how Buffalo responds to the pressure.