Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says 'I Plan for This to Be the Golden Year'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's celebrating his 29th birthday on Friday, said he's aiming to make the final year of his 20s a memorable one.

"It will be the golden birthday," Prescott told reporters after Thursday's training-camp practice. "I plan for this to be the golden year."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection added he spends "a lot" of time thinking about winning a Super Bowl for the Cowboys to follow in the footsteps of fellow signal-callers Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

"I mean obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings," Prescott said. "It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn't been done in a long time."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.