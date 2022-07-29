DeMar DeRozan Discusses Playing With LeBron James at Drew League

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan went on the Draymond Green Show and discussed his recent experience playing in the Drew League with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

"Just to see the kids out there being able to see LeBron James come play in Compton. You cannot beat that," DeRozan told Warriors forward Draymond Green, per Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score.

"The atmosphere was one of a kind, it was special. I was honored to be a part of it, and I gotta give credit to 'Bron. You're talking about a guy that's the GOAT in our league, going into his 20th season, going out there playing. What we grew up watching. It was an amazing feeling, I had a great time just being out there, playing with him, obviously.

"There was a couple moments where I just looked around, and you see kids, just the smile and the excitement on their face. That's something that they're gonna remember forever. And that's what it's all about."

The Drew League is the most prestigious pro-am basketball league in the world. Founded in 1973, the summer competition takes place at King Drew Magnet High School in Los Angeles.

Participants over time include James, DeRozan, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant, among others, per Nick Metallinos of Sporting News.

James hit up DeRozan, who had already played a few Drew League games this year, about taking part in a matchup. One thing led to another, and soon afterward, James was playing in an electric atmosphere filled with people watching one of the game's all-time greats perform in a high school gym.

"I been playing in it, and to wake up and see that line around the Drew League, stretched around the corner, it just took it back to that old school, early-2000s feel, like you said, being in the high school gym," DeRozan said, per Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation.

James and DeRozan ended up playing together for the MMV Cheaters on July 16. They led the team to a 104-102 win over Black Pearl Elite, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

James dropped 42 points alongside 16 rebounds, and DeRozan scored 30 points with 14 boards.