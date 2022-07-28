Seahawks' Updated Salary Cap for 2022 After DK Metcalf's $72M Contract

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

With Russell Wilson gone to the Denver Broncos, DK Metcalf is now arguably the face of the Seattle Seahawks.

It seems it will be that way for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension with the only NFL team he has ever known. The deal includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest ever for a player at his position.

Schefter also noted the contract means Metcalf can become a free agent at 27 years old, so another megadeal may eventually be in store for him.

The deal will be added to an adjusted salary cap that Spotrac noted was $217.2 million, as of Thursday.

That Metcalf received a deal when he did comes as no surprise. After all, it has been an offseason of such deals for the wide receiver position with Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin among those who have inked deals with their teams.

The Seahawks star has proven to be a durable playmaker who is yet to miss a game in his three seasons in the league. He wasted no time making an impression with 900 receiving yards as a rookie in 2019, but he turned the corner into stardom as a second-year weapon.

Metcalf was a Pro Bowler with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns that season for a Seahawks team that made the playoffs.

He took something of a step back in 2021 with 75 catches for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns, but those are still head-turning numbers and underscore his skill set that they weren't as excellent as the previous season.

The Ole Miss product is also just 24 years old and just entering what figures to be the middle of his prime. Seattle ensured that prime will happen in the Pacific Northwest with this deal, and his presence should help Geno Smith or Drew Lock adjust to the starting quarterback role in 2022.