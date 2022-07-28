Seahawks' Jamal Adams to Miss Time With with Hand Injury; No Timetable for Return

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams will miss an undetermined amount of time because of a hand issue.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed the news from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who revealed it to reporters at training camp Thursday:

Adams, 26, is entering his sixth NFL season. He amassed 87 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions in 12 games last year. The three-time Pro Bowler set an NFL record in 2020 with nine-and-a-half sacks, the most all-time by a defensive back.

