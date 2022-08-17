Nets 2022-23 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets know their 2022-23 schedule, but there is uncertainty surrounding the rest of the franchise.

Kevin Durant requested a trade in June despite having four years remaining on his contract. Kyrie Irving, who opted into the final year of his contract, will also likely be moved as the team tries to start afresh.

It's been a slow process for the Nets to find trade partners, but they likely can't count on either player being a part of the roster next season.

Durant gave the team an ultimatum to trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brooklyn entered last season as a favorite to win the title thanks to the trio of Durant, Irving and James Harden. One year later, there are few sure things on the roster going forward.

What we do know is the Nets will remain a team to watch heading into 2022-23.

2022-23 Nets Schedule Details

Season Opener: Oct. 19 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Championship Odds: +1500 (FanDuel)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Los Angeles Lakers (First Game: Nov. 13)

If Durant and Irving stay on the team, there is no bigger matchup than the ones against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both the Nets and Lakers were extreme disappointments last season. The Nets got the seventh seed in the East and were swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics. The Lakers didn't even reach the play-in tournament with a 33-49 record.

Despite the struggles, the squads are loaded with superstar talent, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons.

There is also plenty of history with these players, including former teammates James and Irving as well as Westbrook and Durant. Adding the head-to-head battle between two of the best forwards in NBA history in LeBron and KD, this game is must-see television regardless of their records.

Philadelphia 76ers (First Game: Nov. 22)

The biggest trade of last season was James Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package that included Simmons. The deal was expected to shift the landscape of the NBA, although Harden was inconsistent with Philadelphia and Simmons never suited up for Brooklyn.

It could be a different story for both sides this year if the players stay healthy.

Simmons will especially be a player to watch in 2022-23 after missing all of last year. He sat out to focus on his mental health at the start of the year and was limited by a back injury after the February trade. He is still an elite player when healthy, earning three All-Star selections with two first-team All-Defense honors.

This game will give the guard a chance to show what he can do against his old team.

The Simmons saga got ugly at times last year, and the 26-year-old shouldn't expect a welcoming crowd when he goes to Philadelphia, but there will certainly be a lot of excitement in this matchup.

Season Forecast

It's almost impossible to know what to expect from the Nets considering we won't know if two players with a combined 19 All-Star selections will be on the roster the entire year.

The team could still be competitive even without Durant or Irving.

Simmons will finally have the chance to show what he can do as a go-to offensive weapon, looking to replicate the production at LSU that made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016.

Veterans Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Joe Harris can all pick up the scoring slack without the team's stars. Young players Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe will also be exciting to watch as they try to develop into a new young core for the team.

It won't be enough to compete with the top teams in the East, but the Nets can start building toward the future.

Record Prediction: 39-43

