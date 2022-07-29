Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from July 28

1 of 4

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Honor No More and Bullet Club wrote the latest chapter in their rivalry Wednesday night as former world champion Eddie Edwards battled former X-Division champion "The Inevitable" Ace Austin.

Austin out-wrestled Edwards early but a momentary distraction by Kenny King allowed the wrestler formerly known as the heart of Impact Wrestling to attack from behind and seize control of the match.

The defacto babyface Austin fought back into the match but a distraction in the form of King and Bullet Club's Chris Bey distracted him just enough for Edwards to counter Austin with an overhead suplex into the corner.

Edwards countered an attempted Fold with a popup powerbomb. Austin frustrated him by kicking out of the Tiger Driver but ultimately succumbed to the Die Hard Driver moments later.

This was a strong opening contest that highlighted one of the best ongoing feuds in the company while giving two elite performers the opportunity to have a match with each other. Austin has rarely been given the opportunity to play the role of babyface in Impact so for him to be in that position here this week was refreshing, if nothing else.

A better match than expected between two guys who are technically heels, Edwards went over to provide Honor No More some credibility. Considering the fact that Vincent is losing to Bhupinder Gujjar on Before The Impact, they can use as much of that as they can get.

Result

B

Top Moments