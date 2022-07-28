Ben Roethlisberger: Should Have Been More Specific with 'Me-First' NFL Player Remarks

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger attempted to clarify his comments about NFL players changing from team-first guys to primarily focusing on themselves over the course of his playing career.

Appearing on Pittsburgh's 102.5 DVE radio station on Thursday (h/t ESPN's Brooke Pryor), Roethlisberger said he doesn't feel "the majority of guys are that way" and he "should've been more detailed, more specific" with his original comments.

In an interview with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Big Ben said he felt players were prioritizing their own interests instead of what's best for the team:

"It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard. It’s hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too. I know coach [Terry] Hoeppner never coddled me [at Miami of Ohio]. Neither did [Bill] Cowher."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.