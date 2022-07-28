Commanders' Daniel Snyder to Testify Voluntarily for Congress amid Workplace Probe

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will testify for Congress' House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday, but his appearance won't be under oath.

ESPN's John Keim reported committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney agreed to allow Snyder to testify voluntarily over Zoom about allegations related to the NFL franchise's workplace culture after he'd turned down previous requests to speak under oath.

A statement from the committee said the Commanders owner has "committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the committee's questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders' toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL's internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements."

