Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Triple H, Paul Heyman and More

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The wrestling world is still reeling following a shakeup at the top of WWE after the retirement of chairman and chief executive Vince McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as co-CEOs of the company, and Triple H has become head of creative.

As is the case with any shakeup of that magnitude, rumors and speculation run rampant about what it means for the company moving forward.

With SummerSlam approaching this Saturday night, all eyes will be on Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee to see exactly what The Game has in store for fans. Thanks to an insider report, we know what he won't be doing.

That update, plus reports on Paul Heyman's role in the new power structure, the next NXT live event and WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn, await in this collection of rumors.