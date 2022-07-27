Aaron Boone Says Yankees Are 'Very Beatable' Despite Owning MLB's Best Record

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone knows his team still has a lot of work to do to bring home a World Series title.

"We're good. We know it," Boone said Wednesday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "But obviously we're very beatable. We've got to do our best to be the last one standing."

At 66-32, the Yankees have the best record in the majors and entered the day with an 11.5-game lead in the American League East. The team still has struggled to begin the second half of the year, losing four of its first six games since the All-Star break.

The team is coming off a loss Tuesday to the rival New York Mets, while the Houston Astros have won five of seven against the Yankees this year.

The losses against quality opponents are enough to raise questions about whether they can win a championship.

New York has made the playoffs in each of the last five years, including the last four under Boone, but the squad is yet to advance to the World Series in this stretch. The team is on pace to win over 100 games for the third time in five years under Boone, but only once has he advanced beyond the division series as a manager.

There are still plenty of reasons for optimism.

Aaron Judge leads an elite offense that ranks first in the majors in runs and home runs. The deep pitching staff has been dominant as well, producing the third-best ERA. Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes could create one of the scariest starting pitcher combos once the playoffs begin.

Baseball Reference gives the Yankees a 27.8 percent chance of winning the World Series, the highest odds in baseball.

Boone's job is to help the squad reach expectations and bring home the first title since 2009.