Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup to Be Inactive, Dalton Schultz 'Unlikely' vs. Giants

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is "expected to be inactive" for Monday night's matchup against the New York Giants, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, while tight end Dalton Schultz is "unlikely" to play.

Gallup, 26, appeared in just nine games last year because of a calf injury and then a torn ACL. The Cowboys placed him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp as he recovered from the latter issue.

Despite last season's setbacks, Dallas signed the wide receiver to a five-year, $62.5 million deal this offseason. That, along with the team's decision to trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, seemed to indicate just how important the Colorado State product would be in the offense.

Gallup's best individual season came in 2019 when he posted 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

Schultz, 26, appeared in the team's first two games, catching nine passes for 80 yards.

If both players remain out of commission, wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown will be Cooper Rush's top two options in the passing game.