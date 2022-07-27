Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren Among 24 Finalists for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren join 22 other seniors, coaches and contributors as finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Here's the full list:

Mike Shanahan

Mike Holmgren

Robert Kraft

Art Modell

Ken Anderson

Sterling Sharpe

Randy Gradishar



Maxie Baughan

Tommy Nobis



Chuck Howley



Bob Kuechenberg



Cecil Isbell



Joe Klecko

Eddie Meador



Ken Riley



Everson Walls



Roone Arledge



Don Coryell



Frank "Bucko" Kilroy



Buddy Parker



Dan Reeves



Art Rooney Jr.



Clark Shaughnessy



John Wooten

Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995 to 2008. He went 138-86 in his 14 seasons at the helm and led the franchise to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1998 and 1999.

The 69-year-old also coached the then-Los Angeles Raiders from 1988 to 1989, posting an 8-12 record, and coached Washington from 2010 to 2013 to close out his career, posting a 24-40 record.

Holmgren coached the Packers from 1992 to 1998, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl title in 1997 and an NFC title in 1998. He went 75-37 in his seven seasons at the helm before joining the Seattle Seahawks as head coach from 1999 to 2008.

In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Holmgren went 86-74 and led the team to an NFC title in 2006.

As for executives, Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994, and the franchise has enjoyed unprecedented success under his ownership. New England has won six Super Bowl titles, 10 AFC Championships and 19 AFC East division titles in his tenure.

Art Rooney Jr., meanwhile, has worked for the Steelers, which his family owns, since 1961. He served as the team's personnel director from 1965 to 1986, and Pittsburgh won four Super Bowls in that span.

Rooney has served as the team's vice president since 1987, and the Steelers have won two more Super Bowls since then.

And for players, Ken Anderson was quarterback of the Bengals from 1971 to 1986. He went 91-1 in that span and completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdowns against 160 interceptions.

The 73-year-old was a four-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro and won four NFL passing titles, among other accolades, before retiring. He is the only quarterback with four passing titles without a bust in the Hall of Fame.

Sterling Sharpe, meanwhile, was a wide receiver for the Packers from 1988 to 1994. In 112 games, he caught 595 passes for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns. He also earned five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections over his seven-year career.