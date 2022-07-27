Talati Polamalu, Nephew of Steelers Hofer Troy, Trying out for WWE Before SummerSlam

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As part of WWE's initiative to look for new talent leading up to its marquee events, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu is having a tryout for the company this week.

Per TMZ Sports, Talati Polamalu is working out in Nashville in front of WWE Superstars and executives.

Triple H, Big E and Paul Heyman were among those in attendance to watch the 21-year-old show off his performance skills.

"The college football player jumped on stage and tried to get the crowd going by asking them for a 'Talofa!' and an 'Aloha!' Talati then explained he wants to be a role model in the WWE for overweight kids ... saying, 'Look at me. You can do this. You can do whatever you want, you just got to put the work in,'" he said, according to TMZ.



WWE announced earlier this month it was holding a three-day tryout, starting July 27, with "more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance."

Polamalu is heading into his senior season as an offensive lineman at Georgetown University. He has appeared in five games for the Hoyas over the past three seasons.

In addition to being the nephew of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu, Talati's aunt is WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka.

WWE has had success with a recent tryout prior to WrestleMania 38. A total of eight people received contract offers from the company following the April event.

The Superstars of WWE are in Nashville this week leading up to SummerSlam on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the main event.