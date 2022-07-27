Ohio State Has 'Some Scars' After Disappointing 2021 Season, Says HC Ryan Day

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ohio State football team finished last year with an 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl victory, but the Buckeyes also lost to Michigan, failed to win the Big Ten title and missed out on the College Football Playoff.

It was still a good season for the Buckeyes, who finished sixth in the Associated Press poll, but head coach Ryan Day told reporters that there is still some "scars" leftover from last season amid the team's annual sky-high expectations.

"Last year, we were so young that we didn't know what we didn't know," Day said (h/t Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch).

"This year, we know what it's like to lose a game. We know what it's like to lose that rivalry game. And that was not good. And so there are some scars there, which is a good thing."

As Day noted, last year's team was a bit more inexperienced. That's not so much the case this year, especially with Heisman Trophy candidate and quarterback C.J. Stroud entering his second season as the starter.

"The expectations don't change year-in and year-out at Ohio State. We all know that. So is it different this year? No. The team is different, though. We have more experience than we had last year. We have a veteran quarterback coming back, a lot more guys on defense who are veterans, and a new scheme on defense."

The Buckeyes will open the 2022 season against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

