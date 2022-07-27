Eric Bischoff Discusses Triple H Overseeing WWE Creative: 'He’s Not the Big Idea Guy'

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has reservations about Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast (h/t WrestlingInc's Dominic DeAngelo), the former WCW president said the following about The Game: "I've said this before: I don't think Triple H is the guy who's gonna mastermind the new creative strategy. That's not him. He's not the big idea guy, in my opinion."

Bischoff admitted he isn't entirely sure if his opinion is accurate since he hasn't worked closely with Triple H in a creative capacity, though. He also said there may not be anyone in WWE who is a better fit for the job than McMahon's son-in-law:

"Is there anybody better to listen to an idea and build upon it, or listen to an idea that may be lacking in some of the really unique fundamentals that historically has made wrestling work—let's just call that psychology, let's just call it that—but is still pretty up to date on current product? Is there anybody better than Triple H? I don't know. I don't think so, I can't imagine.

"But I also can't imagine that that's gonna be Triple H’s gig full-time. I think he'll be overseeing the creative. I don't know that we'll see Triple H sitting in a creative 12-hour riff session."

Bischoff made reference to the fact that Triple H is also the vice president of talent relations, meaning it may be difficult for him to put 100 percent of himself into both jobs without significant delegation.

McMahon was WWE's head of creative from the time he bought the company from his father in 1982 until last week when he announced his retirement after a report from the Wall Street Journal alleged he paid $12 million to four women to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

While Triple H has never run the entirety of WWE's creative department, he has been part of the creative process for many years, dating back to his time as a wrestler. He was also responsible for the creative direction of NXT for several years.

In terms of experience, there aren't many people in WWE who can match Triple H, which is why it is easy to understand why he was chosen as McMahon's successor.

Balancing the duties of booker and VP of talent relations may be a learning experience for Triple H, but based on how well-received the NXT product was during his time in charge, he likely has the tools needed to improve the WWE product as a whole significantly.

