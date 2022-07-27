Mets Trade Rumors: NYM 'Love' Cubs' David Robertson

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Seeking to solidify their bullpen for the stretch run, the New York Mets could be a landing spot for Chicago Cubs closer David Robertson.

Per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, the Mets "love" Robertson as they look at trade options prior to the Aug. 2 deadline.

The main focus for the Mets leading up to the trade deadline could be on Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post listed the Mets as one of seven potential landing spots for Soto if the Nationals move him:

"The Mets’ top prospect is catcher Francisco Alvarez, which is one position the Nats don’t really need after obtaining (Keibert) Ruiz last year. The bigger issue is that they reside in the NL East, and it’s hard to imagine Washington wants to face Soto so often the next 2 ½ years —or likely way more than that since the Mets can obviously afford to extend him considering Steve Cohen’s largesse."

Any deal for Robertson almost certainly wouldn't preclude the Mets from making a play for Soto.

In fact, Robertson could be one of the best bargains available before the trade deadline because it doesn't figure to cost much to get him.

The Cubs are almost certainly open for business, with Willson Contreras and Ian Happ getting emotional during Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in what was likely their final game for the team at Wrigley Field. (Chicago begins a seven-game road trip on Thursday that ends after the Aug. 2 trade deadline.)

Robertson is only making $3.5 million this season after signing a one-year deal with the Cubs in March. The 37-year-old has been fantastic with a 1.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.

The Mets have Edwin Diaz (1.55 ERA, 81 strikeouts in 40.2 innings) as their closer. Robertson would give manager Buck Showalter another high-leverage reliever to use in the regular season and playoffs if the Mets can work out a deal with the Cubs for the veteran right-hander.