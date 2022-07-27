AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen 2022 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights

2 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW wasted little time kicking off Wednesday's show with interim world champion Jon Moxley defending against El Toro Blanco, Rush.

The former Ring of Honor world champion dominated Moxley in a match that was considerably one-sided throughout two-thirds of it. He out-wrestled and beat the champion down, bloodying him early and relentlessly putting him on the defensive.

Moxley fought back late, delivering a superplex to spark his comeback. Despite late-match attempts to dethrone him, Rush fell prey to a Deathrider and the bulldog choke as Moxley earned the hard-fought victory.

After the match, Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society interrupted. Jericho issued a challenge for the world title and Moxley said only if he gets "Lionheart" rather than the lesser incarnations we have seen lately.

The promo set up a huge match for Quake By The Lake in Minneapolis in two weeks, giving that show a bona fide main event that will draw fans to the arena and viewers to the show. Given the recent booking of Jericho and the questions surrounding it, there is reason to be concerned that the title will switch hands.

He never should have beaten Eddie Kingston a week ago in Barbed Wire everywhere and it would not be at all surprising if he inexplicably beat Moxley, either.

Speaking of the world champion, he tore the house down with Rush in the night's opener. It was a pay-per-view quality main event that did as much for the challenger in defeat as it did to further Moxley's grip on the title.

Rush is a star of the future and, if AEW officials are smart, a future that is more immediate than not.

Result

Moxley defeated Rush to retain

Grade

A

Top Moments