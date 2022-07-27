AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen 2022 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights

AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen 2022 Results: Winners, Grades and HighlightsJuly 27, 2022
On the heels of an acclaimed Ring of Honor pay-per-view win over his brother, Dragon Lee, Rush challenged AEW Interim World champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite.
Would Moxley further establish himself as the top competitor in the industry or would the international heel score the biggest win of his career and first championship in his new promotion?
The AEW faithful found out the answer to that question and more this week on TBS.
Match Card
- AEW Interim World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rush
- AEW World Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miya Yamashita
- FTW Championship Open Challenge: Danhausen vs. "Absolute" Ricky Starks (c)
- Handicap Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling
- Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
- Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara
- Jungle Boy promo
AEW Interim World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Rush
- The match began before the bell as champion and challenger brawled on the floor.
- Moxley bled five minutes in and it's just a joke at this point.
- Jim Ross put over Rush's striking abilities by suggesting Moxley had underrated them. William Regal corrected the Hall of Famer, telling him Moxley does not underestimate him in that regard.
- A chop-off ensued as Moxley sparked a comeback.
- Rush no-sold the face stomps, going from unconscious to fighting back as if nothing happened.
- Moxley submitted Rush with the bulldog choke, flipping the bird in defiance of doubters.
AEW wasted little time kicking off Wednesday's show with interim world champion Jon Moxley defending against El Toro Blanco, Rush.
The former Ring of Honor world champion dominated Moxley in a match that was considerably one-sided throughout two-thirds of it. He out-wrestled and beat the champion down, bloodying him early and relentlessly putting him on the defensive.
Moxley fought back late, delivering a superplex to spark his comeback. Despite late-match attempts to dethrone him, Rush fell prey to a Deathrider and the bulldog choke as Moxley earned the hard-fought victory.
Bulldog Choke by Jon Moxley puts Rush to sleep, and the Champion retains! Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a>! <a href="https://t.co/xGbMHGtQdo">pic.twitter.com/xGbMHGtQdo</a>
After the match, Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society interrupted. Jericho issued a challenge for the world title and Moxley said only if he gets "Lionheart" rather than the lesser incarnations we have seen lately.
The promo set up a huge match for Quake By The Lake in Minneapolis in two weeks, giving that show a bona fide main event that will draw fans to the arena and viewers to the show. Given the recent booking of Jericho and the questions surrounding it, there is reason to be concerned that the title will switch hands.
Jon Moxley doesn't want the gimmicked Jericho for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEW</a> Interim World Championship; Jon Moxley wants LIONHEART Jericho at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuakeByTheLake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuakeByTheLake</a> in Minneapolis, MN on Wednesday August 10! Tune in to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a>! <a href="https://t.co/8NIiarjxsd">pic.twitter.com/8NIiarjxsd</a>
He never should have beaten Eddie Kingston a week ago in Barbed Wire everywhere and it would not be at all surprising if he inexplicably beat Moxley, either.
Speaking of the world champion, he tore the house down with Rush in the night's opener. It was a pay-per-view quality main event that did as much for the challenger in defeat as it did to further Moxley's grip on the title.
Rush is a star of the future and, if AEW officials are smart, a future that is more immediate than not.
Result
Moxley defeated Rush to retain
Grade
A
Top Moments
FTW Championship Match: Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks
- The crowd roar for Hook was indicative of a young performer who is already viewed as a genuine star by the AEW faithful.
- "My g*****n time is now!" Starks said in a post-match promo, drawing a huge babyface pop while doing so.
- In the same promo, Powerhouse Hobbs wiped Starks out with a clothesline, potentially signifying the end of Team Taz.
Ricky Starks started the night defending his FTW Championship against Danhausen, a challenger he dispatched early with the Roshambo spear.
He ended it in the grasp of Hook, an impromptu challenger to the title his father created. The second-generation star escaped the clutches of Starks, applied Redrum and tapped Absolute out to win the championship.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AndNEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AndNEW</a>!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTW</a> Champion is now none other than the Cold-hearted Handsome Devil, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOOK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOOK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/730hook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@730Hook</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> is LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a>! <a href="https://t.co/2YRk809qDg">pic.twitter.com/2YRk809qDg</a>
In a cool moment that stayed true to the preceding relationship of the competitors as members of Team Taz, Starks paid respect to the new titleholder with a fist bump.
One can only imagine how proud and perhaps even emotional Taz was calling the moment on commentary. Here is a guy who introduced the very title at stake, watching his son win said title in the biggest moment of Hook's young career.
He handled himself professionally but you could hear in his voice what the moment meant to him beyond his on-screen persona. The fist bump after the bell between Starks and Hook maintained the sort of story continuity that makes moments like this that much more impactful.
Result
Starks defeated Danhausen to retain; Hook defeated Starks to win the title
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Ricky Starks pours his heart out and Powerhouse Hobbs breaks all of our hearts by turning on his tag team partner! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> is LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a>! <a href="https://t.co/Ve77Y5XUMe">pic.twitter.com/Ve77Y5XUMe</a>
Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara; Jungle Boy Promo
- Martin selling the leg injury during the springboard cutter, allowing it to buckle under him, was a great spot.
- Backstage, Sonjay Dutt's ranting got him, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh a six-man tag match against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy Friday night on Rampage.
- Jungle Boy called Cage the equivalent of a...um...cat in a line that popped the crowd.
- Jungle Boy claimed Cage needed the money from the Casino Battle Royale in 2021 because his wife divorced him, drawing a huge reaction from the fans.
- Backstage, Brandon Cutler informed The Young Bucks of the newly announced Trios Championships. Matt and Nick Jackson tried to talk to Hangman Page, only to be interrupted by The Dark Order.
Sammy Guevara wrestled his first singles match since April, battling Dante Martin in a battle of AEW's brightest young stars. Guevara had his wife, Tay Conti, in his corner while Martin was accompanied to ringside by girlfriend Skye Blue.
The competitors did as expected, showcasing a seemingly unmatched athleticism. Neither man gained a sustained advantage but a late-match ankle injury suffered by Martin late in the match slowed him considerably.
A distraction by Conti allowed Guevara to capitalize and deliver a springboard cutter for the win. After the match, Conti attacked Skye Blue and the heels teased further damage until Eddie Kingston, Ortiz and Ruby Soho hit the ring to make the save.
Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho and Ortiz come to the rescue of Skye Blue as she was getting assaulted by Anna Jay and Tay Conti! Tune in to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a>! <a href="https://t.co/ujsGUnAddJ">pic.twitter.com/ujsGUnAddJ</a>
This is clearly leading to a mixed tag match pitting Kingston and Soho against Guevara and Conti. While that might not be the most alluring match for Kingston given he is fresh off a main event-worthy feud with Chris Jericho, it will almost certainly have heat.
Plus, it gives Conti and Soho something to do while away from the women's title picture and those are storylines AEW desperately needs.
Jungle Boy hit the ring for a scathing promo on Christian Cage, only to be interrupted by Captain Charisma, who claimed to still have the advantage because he knows all of the babyface's secrets.
Things get VERY personal here, with Jungle Boy in regards to Christian Cage! Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a> right now! <a href="https://t.co/f67dkmxkA1">pic.twitter.com/f67dkmxkA1</a>
The crowd erupted for Jungle Boy's insults toward Cage while jeering, loudly, the heel's reactionary comments. The feud is as good as anything AEW is doing right now and the look of hesitation on Luchasaurus' face as he and his buddy exited suggests Cage's overture to the big man may have left an impression.
If that is the case, expect more twists and turns before the inevitable singles match.
Result
Guevara defeated Martin
Grade
B- for the match; A for the promo segment
Top Moments
Swerve Strickland vs. "Smart" Mark Sterling and Tony Nese
- Sterling's facial expressions when he realized he had been accidentally tagged in were great and put over his sense of dread.
- A pre-taped promo featured Malakai Black trying to sell Miro on the idea of joining House of Black, stating The Redeemer can stop worshiping the throne and, instead, sit upon it. Brody King challenged Darby Allin to a Coffin Match. Great stuff from the most underutilized act in the company.
"Smart" Mark Sterling's personal vendetta against Swerve Strickland manifested itself in a two-on-one Handicap Match Wednesday night s the attorney teamed with client, Tony Nese, to battle the AEW Tag Team champion.
Strickland's partner, Keith Lee, was barred from ringside.
Strickland and Nese did most of the heavy lifting but the heat came from the involvement of Sterling, who tried to avoid taking a beating. It did not work.
After Swerve took out Neese with a double stomp on the floor, he returned to the ring, rocked Sterling with a running heel kick and scored the win.
And Swerve takes the victory in this handicap match! It’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a>! <a href="https://t.co/tL23qS1Fw3">pic.twitter.com/tL23qS1Fw3</a>
Backstage, Ring of Honor's Josh Woods stood over an unconscious Keith Lee, teasing an alliance with Nese and Sterling.
This was a whole lot of nothing; a match set up specifically to give way to the Woods reveal and hint at an upcoming tag team rivalry. If that is the case, and the feud is intended to see Swerve in Our Glory defend against Nese and Woods, the matches will be great.
If not, this segment appears to be even more meaningless.
To his credit, Strickland was fantastic and continues to thrive with increased television time, something he never truly benefited from elsewhere.
Result
Strickland defeated Nese and Sterling
Grade
C
Top Moments
AEW World Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita
- Yamashita delivered a roundhouse kick that stunned the champ and led to a great near-fall.
- Excalibur announced that The Undisputed Elite returns on next week's show, undoubtedly to begin the build to the Trios Championship tournament.
Miyu Yamashita entered Wednesday's match with momentum on her side having defeated Thunder Rosa in their previous encounter, just under a month earlier. This time, the AEW World Women's Championship was up for grabs in a match that the commentary team did a wonderful job of putting over on commentary.
Yamashita impressed, using quick, tough strikes to stun the champion on more than one occasion. Rosa fought back, refusing to allow the challenger to gain a sustained advantage. The challenger still managed to deliver a deadlift German suplex late in the bout, only for the champion to continue battling and, ultimately, put her away with the Fire Thunder Driver for the pinfall victory.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AndStill?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AndStill</a>!!! Thunder Rosa is still your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEW</a> Women's World Champion after an incredible match against Miyu Yamashita! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> is LIVE on TBS! <a href="https://t.co/VL2JKWfJth">pic.twitter.com/VL2JKWfJth</a>
This was a damn good, hard-hitting championship match that would have meant more if fans had a reason to care about Yamashita outside of the fact that she is one of the best competitors in the world of Joshi.
This would have been a killer pay-per-view match but without AEW promoting the challenger and informing the audience of why she is a fantastic wrestler, we get matches like this; matches that are fantastic in-ring competitions that are nowhere near as hot as they should be.
The crowd invested late, especially as the combatants started throwing strikes. Those intense exchanges work, sure, but cannot be the only reason fans eventually care about the in-ring work.
Yes, having Yamashita on the show was a treat. Yes, the match was great, but AEW must do better by its women's division and stop randomly throwing matches together. Consistently those competitors the same storyline opportunities that the men receive.
Result
Rosa defeated Yamashita to retain
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
- The red-hot start to the match was fantastic and set the tone for the physicality of the entire ordeal.
- Danielson set up for the face stomps but Garcia, having scouted his opponent, countered, flipping him over and into a sleeper.
- Garcia sitting back, then bending back on the Sharpshooter was great and really added to the believability that Danielson could possibly pass out from the pain.
Bryan Danielson returned to the ring Wednesday night in the main event, battling the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. He wasted little time establishing dominance, uncorking a corner dropkick and adding trademark kicks to the chest. Garcia slowed his momentum but quickly found himself back on the defensive.
That is until Danielson came off the top rope and teased the effects of head and neck injuries that have plagued him over the last decade. Garcia, like a shark smelling blood in the water, attacked and delivered a sickening DDT on the exposed concrete on the arena floor.
Garcia just DDT'ed Danielson right into the hard concrete! Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a> right now! <a href="https://t.co/PMN8b3D59M">pic.twitter.com/PMN8b3D59M</a>
Danielson fought back but could never consistently string together enough offense to put Garcia away, thanks to the effects of those aforementioned injuries. Late, even as he appeared poised to win, he was slowed. Interference from Jake Hager, who tripped him up from under the squared circle, did not help matters.
Garcia took advantage, delivered a spike piledriver and applied a Sharpshooter, with extra torque, until The American Dragon passed out and the referee called for the bell.
What an upset here; <a href="https://twitter.com/GarciaWrestling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarciaWrestling</a> just got the biggest win of his career, with a sneaky assist by <a href="https://twitter.com/RealJakeHager?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealJakeHager</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForTheFallen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForTheFallen</a> is LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a> right now! <a href="https://t.co/olJIhgLTkb">pic.twitter.com/olJIhgLTkb</a>
This was a hell of a match with some expert storytelling from Danielson.
The entire wrestling world knows he has a long history of concussions so why not work it into the match and play off of it? It worked but most importantly, gave him an out. Not only does Garcia earn a much-needed signature win, but questions now arise about the babyface's ability to return to the height of his game.
The physicality was exactly what you would expect, the in-ring action was second to none on this show, and Jericho Appreciation Society stood tall to close the show on the same night the group's namesake staked his claim to a shot at the AEW world title.
Result
Garcia defeated Danielson via referee stoppage
Grade
A
Top Moments