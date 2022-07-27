Bears Place Roquan Smith on PUP List amid Contract Rumors

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Roquan Smith on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday amid a contract dispute.

It's unclear whether Smith is actually dealing with an injury that leaves him unable to participate in training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Smith has no plans to participate in camp until he receives a new contract. The practice of reporting to camp but refusing to participate—colloquially known as "holding in"—has become increasingly popular among players who want to avoid the fines for a holdout.

