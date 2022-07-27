Rounding Up Steelers' Rumors, Buzz After 2022 Training Camp

1 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers have not named a starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season.

In their defense, why would they when they have a full month to evaluate what Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett can do in the first-team offense.

As of now, Trubisky appears to have the edge to be the team's Week 1 starter. The Athletic's Mark Kaboly noted that Trubisky earned most of the first-team snaps during spring workouts.

"All indications throughout the spring suggested free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky — the No. 2 pick in 2017 — will be the Week 1 starter in Cincinnati, and those indications have produced mixed emotions around the Steelers’ fan base. If Trubisky didn’t take every single first-team rep over the month of OTAs and minicamp, it was darn close. The same goes with Pickett and third-team reps," Kaboly wrote.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News outlined one potential scenario in how the quarterback situation could play out in training camp, and in the regular season.

"Should Trubisky's camp work be more about not losing the job instead of win it pulling away, that will open the gates for Pickett. The Steelers should be looking for the right balance of efficiency and big-play quotient. Pickett may need more time than camp and preseason to get that trust level vs. Trubisky. History says the Steelers will keep QB open for a quick in-season change. Pickett needs to be ready soon because Trubisky is bound to falter based on his past habits," Iyer wrote.

Trubisky owns four years of starting experience from his time with the Chicago Bears, but he only threw for more than 20 touchdowns in one of those campaigns.

Trubisky lost his job in Chicago after the old regime in power opted to go in a different direction with Justin Fields. He spent last season as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo.

Pittsburgh may be inclined to put a veteran quarterback on the field in Week 1, but Trubisky does not have a long track of success. To be honest, he does not even have a short-term run of success as a starter.

The Steelers could choose to accelerate their future by starting Pickett early in the season, but that may affect their status as a perennial playoff contender.

Mike Tomlin and his staff have to balance the long-term development of Pickett with keeping up the franchise's long-standing high standard of excellence. If they can strike the right balance with Pickett, the 2022 season will be viewed as a success, but there is no time set for the rookie to take the field yet.