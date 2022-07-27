Projecting 49ers' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

0 of 3

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is known for finding unknown running backs and turning them into stars.

All you have to do is look at the team's 2021 season for the latest example of that. Elijah Mitchell went from sixth-round pick to main ball carrier.

Mitchell is expected to hold the No. 1 running back role in 2022, but there are plenty of unknowns beneath him on the depth chart.

All it takes is one breakout training camp performance to become the latest unheralded star in the Shanahan offensive system. 2022 NFL draft pick Tyrion Davis-Price has the potential to fill that role.

Davis-Price's status as a rookie will not matter in the running back competition. If he is the best option, he will be the No. 2 running back and earn snaps behind Mitchell.

San Francisco has a few rookies that could explode during training camp and become impact players as early as Week 1. Drake Jackson carries similar potential as the 49ers try to fill the pass-rushing void opposite Nick Bosa.